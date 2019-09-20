Reward carrying criminal held after gunfight in Ghaziabad

A man, who along with his accomplices, used to rob passengers after offering them ride in his auto, has been arrested, police said on Friday. The accused, Akash, was wanted in 13 cases and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, they said.

Akash was on a motorcycle along with his accomplice when police signalled him to stop, but he fired on them and sped away. A police team chased the accused and one of them sustained bullet injuries during retaliatory firing, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said.

Taking advantage of inadequate light on the road, his accomplice managed to escape. Akash was wanted in 13 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations.

He confessed that he robbed passengers after offering them ride to their destinations in his auto. He told the police that his gang started robbery to live a luxurious life. A country made pistol, two live and as much used cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

