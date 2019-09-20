CoAS-designate RKS Bhadauria meets Rajnath

Chief of the Air Staff-designate Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Bhadauria, who will take charge on September 30, is currently the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

He was named the next Air Chief on Thursday. "Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who will assume office on 30 Sep 2019, called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi, today," the Principal Defence spokesperson tweeted.

