Resignation of Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani accepted by govt

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-09-2019 08:59 IST
The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said.

She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for a reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya. Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said.

COUNTRY : India
