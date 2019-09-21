Resignation of Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani accepted by govt

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said.

She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for a reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya. Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)