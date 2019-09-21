UP: Top official visits Ayodhya to take stock of 'deepotsav' festival preparations

A top Uttar Prades official on Saturday visited Ayodhya to take the stock of the preparations for 'deepotsav', the festival of lamps scheduled to be celebrated on October 26. Jitendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department and MD of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Moreover, held a meeting with officials at the circuit house and also inspected the work going in Ram ki Paidi and Ramkatha Park.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit the town to take part in the lamp festival. Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attended the record-breaking event. (ANI)

