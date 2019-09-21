Woman shot dead outside temple in East Delhi

A 58-year-old woman was shot dead outside a temple in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Saturday allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men when her husband had gone inside the premises for worship, police said. The woman was identified as Usha Rani, a resident of Jagatpuri. Rani, an assistant manager with a state-run insurance company, was going to a hospital with her husband for treatment when they stopped at the temple near Hassanpur depot, they said.

She was attacked while waiting for her husband in a car, the police said. Police were informed about the incident at 6.50 am, according to an official.

"After reaching the spot, Kailash Kumar, the husband of Rani, said when he came back after visiting the temple near Hassanpur depot, he found his wife in a pool of blood on the driver's seat of his car," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). The woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that two motorcycle-borne persons had fired at the woman who was sitting inside the car. A bullet injury mark was found near her ear, they said. Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated, they said.

The woman was an assistant manager with New India Insurance Company, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)