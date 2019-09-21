Probe Rs 6k spent on Goa roads in past 5 years: Cong to CM

The Goa Congress on Saturday demanded a probe into the Rs 6,000 crore spent on roads in the state, claiming they were riddled with potholes. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking action against the officials who oversaw these road works.

"The worsening of the road condition has resulted in numerous accidents causing serious injuries to the commuters. The condition of roads is affecting life of every Goan and those visiting our state, thereby bringing bad repute and name to the state," Chodankar said.

He said the state government, in the last five years, had spent Rs 2,400 crore on roads, while the Union government has put in Rs 3500 crore under its ambitious national highways plan. "During last five years, around Rs 6000 crore of tax payers money was spent on roads in the state. Accountability of these Rs 6,000 crore is a big issue, how and where the funds have been utilised, as the road conditions across the state have worsened," he said.

Alleging corruption, Chodankar said, "Today, it is an open secret that commission and kickbacks are paid in PWD (Public Works Department)." He cited media reports to say tenders were being won through manipulated bids..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)