Teen runaways from Rajasthan found in Maha's Thane

A boy and girl who had run away from their homes in Rajasthan's Kota district in 2018 were found in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The 18-year-old boy had run away from Borkheda in Rajasthan in June 2018 along with a 16-year-old girl, following which parents of both children filed kidnapping cases with the police there, an official said.

"After receiving a tip-off that the two are in Thane, Assistant Sub Inspector Champalal Jangid of Rajasthan police came here and managed to apprehend the duo near CIDCO bus stop," an official said. The duo was doing menial jobs in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)