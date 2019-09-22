MASSIA to hold industrial expo in Aurangabad in Jan

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) will organise the 'Maharashtra Advantage Expo' in Aurangabad in January next year, a senior office-bearer said on Sunday. Companies from Germany, China, Japan and some other countries have been invited for the event to be held at Kalagram here between January 7-11, said MASSIA president Dnyandeo Rajale.

"The expo will showcase the industrial strength of Marathwada region. A pavilion will be dedicated to small and medium enterprises of Aurangabad. There will be others for energy, trading, agriculture, infrastructure etc," export convener Sunil Kirdak said. Kirdak said special attention would be given to start-ups..

