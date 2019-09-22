Four men arrested in connection with dacoity at gas godown

Four men were arrested for allegedly barging into a gas godown in east Delhi's Trilokpuri and robbing staffers and customers there about two months ago, police said on Sunday. Those arrested were identified as Nisar Ahmad (32), Shahrukh (28), Neeraj (25) and Mohammad Arman (19), they said.

On July 24, at about 3 pm, six armed men barged into the gas godown and robbed three staffers and two customers of Rs 1,10,000 and their mobile phones, the police said. A cylinder delivery boy, the manager of the gas agency, his assistant and two customers were standing near the godown's entry gate when the men arrived on bikes with their faces covered, a senior police official said.

The men fired two shots in the air to scare the crowd present in and outside the godown, the official added. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Suspecting an insider's involvement in the incident, all the employees were interrogated but no such involvement was found. With the help of CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot, the police ascertained the involvement of six people in the incident who had fled the spot on two motorcycles, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

The police managed to trace them for over 34 km using CCTV footage and spotted them near Pasonda in Ghaziabad, the official said. The registration numbers of the bikes were verified and it was found that one was robbed from Noida Sector 20 in June, the official added.

The arrest of one of the accused Nasir on August 27 led to further arrests. On interrogation, he revealed the involvement of eight people in the crime. He said his associate, Rahul, had hatched the conspiracy along with Shahrukh, he added. On August 31, Shahrukh and Neeraj were arrested, the DCP said, adding that later police also arrested Mohammad Arman from near Sanjay Jheel, Pandav Nagar.

Three mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said. All the remaining four accused have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)