Cyber police holds safety awareness week in Bhopal

In a first such initiative in the country, police in Bhopal conducted a campaign on cybersecurity and safety in collaboration with Hyderabad-based CDAC and RGPV which has covered around 17,000 people, an officer said on Sunday, adding most of them comprised college students. Jabalpur Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Ankit Shukla told PTI the Home ministry had chosen Bhopal for the launch of the "cybersecurity and safety awareness week".

The initiative was implemented under the stewardship of Purshottam Sharma, Special Director General (DG) of Madhya Pradesh Cyber Crime Cell in Bhopal. "We (the cybercrime cell) joined hands with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Bhopal-Based Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalya (RGPV) for the cause," said Shukla.

He said several programmes were organized during the period to educate people, especially collegians, about the cybersecurity and safety tools to prevent them from falling prey to online crimes. "We reached out to 5060 institutions and organized shows on television and FM radios. We also held 'nukkad nataks' (street plays) and bike rallies in the state capital," Shukla added.

The SP also informed that such campaigns would be organized in various States in the future. "The Home Ministry had expressed concern over growing cybercrime and was working to address this issue by reaching out to people," the SP added.

