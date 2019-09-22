UK supports freedom of religious belief: Dy High Commissioner

The United Kingdom supports freedom of religious belief, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Bruce Bucknell has said. Bucknell, who was speaking at Know My Religion: Interfaith Youth Dialogue, at the British Club here on Saturday, said appreciation and acceptance of different religious beliefs make for harmonious co-existence.

"The Know My Religion workshops supported by us brought together young people from different backgrounds and helped their understanding of other religions and beliefs. This celebrates the diversity in India, the diplomat said at the program on Saturday.

The workshop was organized by the British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Pluralism Foundation to mark the International Day of Peace. In his keynote address on the occasion, Professor Ithamar Theodor, Director Hindu-Jewish Studies, Bar Ilan University, discussed the teachings of Bhagwat Gita and the similarities with other religions and philosophies.

At the British Club workshop, a choir, largely comprising Muslim girls, sang a Jewish song. A spokesperson of India Pluralism Foundation said it had organized six inter-faith workshops in August-September at St Andrews Church, Matri Mandir, Beth El Synagogue, Gurdwara Sant Kutiya, Lake Mosque and the Tollygunge Buddhist Monastery with the objective to support freedom of religious belief by involving leaders of different faiths.

Over 150 young people in the age group of 18-40 participated in the dialogues on Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Sikhism at these venues.

