International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

C'garh: Naxal hideout busted in Kawardha, explosives seized

PTI Kawardha
Updated: 22-09-2019 19:07 IST
C'garh: Naxal hideout busted in Kawardha, explosives seized

Image Credit: ANI

A Naxal hideout was busted by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district and a huge cache of explosives and bomb-making materials was seized, an official said on Sunday. The seizure was made from the forest of Dhumachhapar village under Taregaon police station limits on Saturday evening, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told reporters here.

Kawardha is the headquarters of Kabirdham district and is located around 120 kilometers away from capital Raipur. "Based on specific inputs that Naxals have concealed explosive materials in Dhumachhapar area, a police team launched an operation. We found three big plastic containers buried in the forest," he said.

The containers had sixty packets of firecracker bombs, five detonators, five bundles of electric wire, 13 pressure cookers, 5 kilograms of iron splinters and Maoist literature, the SP said. He said the firecracker bombs may have been used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019