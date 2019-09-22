C'garh: Naxal hideout busted in Kawardha, explosives seized

A Naxal hideout was busted by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district and a huge cache of explosives and bomb-making materials was seized, an official said on Sunday. The seizure was made from the forest of Dhumachhapar village under Taregaon police station limits on Saturday evening, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told reporters here.

Kawardha is the headquarters of Kabirdham district and is located around 120 kilometers away from capital Raipur. "Based on specific inputs that Naxals have concealed explosive materials in Dhumachhapar area, a police team launched an operation. We found three big plastic containers buried in the forest," he said.

The containers had sixty packets of firecracker bombs, five detonators, five bundles of electric wire, 13 pressure cookers, 5 kilograms of iron splinters and Maoist literature, the SP said. He said the firecracker bombs may have been used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)