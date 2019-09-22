MP: Tiger cub injures man grazing goats in Katni

A villager grazing goats inMadhya Pradesh's Katni district was wounded after a tiger cubattacked him, police said on Sunday

Ramprasad Yadav (50) was near a forested patch inJhiria village here on Saturday evening when a tiger cub triedto snatch one of the goats, Khitouli police station inspectorPradeep Jatav said

"Yadav grabbed a stick to chase the tiger cub but thelatter turned on him instead. He was saved after his shoutsfor help were heard by other shepherds. Yadav sustainedinjuries and is undergoing treatment. The tiger cub escapedinto the thicket," he added.

