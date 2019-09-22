International Development News
Delhi Health Minister claims theft at his house

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-09-2019 23:23 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday claimed that there was theft at his residence in Saraswati Vihar area. Taking to twitter, Jain also shared a couple of pictures showing the ransacked premises.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti-social element and thieves have no fear of @Delhi Police," he tweeted. A senior police official said a police team is currently at his residence and is investigation the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
