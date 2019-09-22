Delhi Health Minister claims theft at his house

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday claimed that there was theft at his residence in Saraswati Vihar area. Taking to twitter, Jain also shared a couple of pictures showing the ransacked premises.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti-social element and thieves have no fear of @Delhi Police," he tweeted. A senior police official said a police team is currently at his residence and is investigation the matter.

