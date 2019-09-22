Adityanath witnesses International Ramayan Festival-2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday witnessed International Ramayan Festival-2019 at the Sant Gadgeji Maharaj auditorium here. He saw the presentation rendered by a delegation from Cambodia, which revolved around Luv and Kush, the sons of Lord Rama and Sita, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

A presentation from Fiji showed how "girmitiya" (the name given to the generation of Indians who left the country in the middle and late 19th century to serve as laborers in the then British colonies) who left the country, had preserved their culture and heritage. After this, artistes from Fiji presented various scenes of Ramayan.

The three-day festival, which began on Sunday, is being organized by the Culture and Tourism Department in association with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). "It is first time that in Lucknow, when seven foreign teams -- Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Cambodia, Fiji and Trinidad and Tobago rendered presentations of Ramlila," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)