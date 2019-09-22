International Development News
Case registered after Delhi health minister alleges theft at house

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-09-2019 23:55 IST
A case was registered after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday alleged that there was theft at his residence in Saraswati Vihar area, police said. A call of theft was received at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

As per the complaint by Jain's wife Poonam, the house has been locked for the past six months and their neighbors intimated them that main gate seemed to be open. Some kitchen and bathroom taps and some showpiece are found missing, police said.

The case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, a senior police official said. Taking to Twitter, Jain also shared a couple of pictures showing the ransacked premises.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti-social element and thieves have no fear of @Delhi Police," he tweeted.

COUNTRY : India
