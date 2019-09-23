Police arrest 3 Hizbul terrorists in Kishtwar

Inspector-General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh on Monday announced the arrest of three Hizbul Mujahideen militants in connection with four terrorist incidents in the past year in Kishtwar. The four cases in which the police have made arrests are--the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar, killing of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his personal security officer and two-weapon snatching incidents.

Persons identified as Nissar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed and Azad Hussain have been arrested in connection with the four cases. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Singh stated, "We have been able to solve these cases with help of CRPF, Indian Army and NIA. Three have been arrested in the killing of Chandrakant Sharma. Among those arrested, one is Nisar Ahmad Sheikh who was also present during killing of Anil Parihar," Singh said.

Singh revealed that the incidents were linked to an effort by terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen to revive militancy in Chenab valley. "It all goes back to an initial conspiracy during the years 2017 and 18. It was decided to revive militancy in Chenab valley and one of oldest commanders of Hizbul mujahideen, Jahangir Saroori played a part. In furtherance of this plan, they planned to kill Anil Parihar," Singh said.

Singh further said that militants named Osama, a Doda-based militant Harun, Zahid and Nisar Ahmed shaikh along with Saroori were involved in Parihar's killing. "In this whole conspiracy, Nissar Ahmed Shaikh also took help of Nishad Ahmed and Azad Hussain, who also have been arrested," Singh said.

Singh also stated that the police are trying to nab an over-ground worker identified as Rustom who aided the terrorists by creating a hideout for Nishad Ahmed and Azad Hussain. "Today, I would like to send a message -- anyone harbouring, sympathising, transporting or helping terrorists in any form will be dealt with very strictly under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," Singh said. (ANI)

