Four Bengaluru bound flights werediverted to Chennai on Monday due to heavy rains, BengaluruInternational Airport Limited sources said

"There is very rain at the airport and so four flightswere diverted to Chennai

Once the weather improves, the flights will leave forBengaluru," a BIAL official said.

