21-yr-old commits suicide inside hostel room of pvt university in Sonipat

A 21-year-old man pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration at a private university in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. "The youth, aged around 21 years, belonged to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He was pursuing BBA from a private university in Rai, Sonipat. He hanged himself in his hostel room from a ceiling fan," Sub-Inspector Shamsher, in-charge of Rai police station, said over phone.

He said the young man's roommates are on leave and he was alone in his hostel room. Police are investigation why he killed himself, the SI said, adding that the victim's parents have been informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)