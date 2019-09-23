Man gunned down by bike-borne miscreants: Police

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in the neighbouring Sant Kabirnagar district on Monday, said police. Following the broad daylight killing near Nedula Chauraha at Ayodhya-Gorakhpur National Highway, the police registered a murder case against the three accused, named by the deceased father and have launched a manhunt to nab the killers.

On a complaint by deceased Luvkush Yadav's father Suryalal Yadav, the police have also suspended a police post in-charge for his alleged failure in taking prompt action against the assailants after an earlier attack by them on the victim and preventing the murder, Sant Kabirnagar's Superintendent of Police Brajesh Singh said. The father of the deceased had accused Bankasia police post in-charge Chandan Kumar of failing to take prompt action against the three assailants, when they had earlier attacked Luvkush Yadav and his son over one and a half months ago, said Singh.

Besides suspending its officer, the police have also registered against a murder case against the three accused -- Prem Prakash, Akash aka Divyanshu Singh and Shailendra Singh - and have launched manhunt to apprehend them. A resident of Unkhas under Khalilabad Kotwali police station area, Luvkush Yadav was gunned down on Monday morning when he left his house for some work on a motorcycle.

He was intercepted by the bike-borne miscreants near Nedula Chauraha at Ayodhya-Gorakhpur national highway and was shot dead, the police said. After Luvkush's death, his family members and villagers had blocked the highway for almost two hours, but later they relented and called off their protest, police said.

