Left Menu

BJP National President Nadda Scheduled to Visit Bilaspur on May 8

BJP chief JP Nadda to attend party conference in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, on May 8. The conference, aimed at motivating party workers for the Lok Sabha elections, will focus on ensuring victory for Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur constituency. Preparations for the 'panna pramukh' conference are underway, which will mark Nadda's first visit to the state since the announcement of elections. The conference will assess the party's ground situation and involve prominent leaders like Rajiv Bindal and Jairam Thakur.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:19 IST
BJP National President Nadda Scheduled to Visit Bilaspur on May 8
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend a conference of party functionaries in his home district Bilaspur on May 8.

Himachal BJP media co-in-charge Sudesh Thakur said Nadda will motivate party workers to ensure the victory of its Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur.

Preparations have started for the 'panna pramukh' conference, he added.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections to six Assembly seats.

The BJP chief will also assess the ground situation of the party in the constituency.

The conferences of 'panna pramukhs' of all four mandals will be held on the same day at the same place, Sudesh Thakur said.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and other prominent leaders of the party's state unit will attend the conference.

The panna pramukh or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in a BJP machinery. The party assigns a page of the electoral roll each to a panna pramukh to maintain regular contact with the voters mentioned in that sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024