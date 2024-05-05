BJP National President Nadda Scheduled to Visit Bilaspur on May 8

The BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend a conference of party functionaries in his home district Bilaspur on May 8.

Himachal BJP media co-in-charge Sudesh Thakur said Nadda will motivate party workers to ensure the victory of its Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur.

Preparations have started for the 'panna pramukh' conference, he added.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections to six Assembly seats.

The BJP chief will also assess the ground situation of the party in the constituency.

The conferences of 'panna pramukhs' of all four mandals will be held on the same day at the same place, Sudesh Thakur said.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and other prominent leaders of the party's state unit will attend the conference.

The panna pramukh or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in a BJP machinery. The party assigns a page of the electoral roll each to a panna pramukh to maintain regular contact with the voters mentioned in that sheet.

