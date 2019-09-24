International Development News
Three killed as Naxals blow up oil tanker in Chhattigarh

PTI Raipur
Updated: 24-09-2019 13:24 IST
Three people were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 11 am between Kosronda and Tumapal villages when the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha told PTI.

Three occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, were killed in the blast, he said. On getting information about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
