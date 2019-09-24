India has capability to become wellness capital of world: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that India had a systematic, scientific and rational approach to the treatment of diseases from ancient times and has the capability to become wellness capital of the world. Inaugurating the 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Vaidyaratnam PS Varier at Kottakkal in Kerala today, he said Ayurveda was not just a system of medicine but it is also a philosophy of life.

"I strongly believe that India has the capability to become the wellness capital of the world. It is home to centuries-old traditional systems of medicine and wellness practices that not only foster physical health but also mental and spiritual wellbeing. The Atharva Veda is a treasure trove of knowledge and wisdom in the field of medicine. It is lauded as the earliest source of medical information in India", he said. He said that despite non-supportive political environment created by foreign rulers, Ayurveda has survived, thrived and earned global recognition as a benign healthcare science with time-tested healing and wellness capabilities.

Naidu said that research in traditional systems of medicine must lead to an evidence-based improvement in treatment protocols and help in producing medicines of excellent quality so that India becomes a thriving centre for natural healing and wellness in the world. Expressing his concern over increasing incidences of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and hypertension in India, he said there was an urgent need to shift focus from the treatment of these diseases to their prevention and general wellness.

He also outlined that a holistic and comprehensive approach envisaged in Ayurveda can play an important role in treating chronic and lifestyle diseases. Naidu advised the youngsters to shun junk food and always remain physically fit. Naidu laid stress on integrating and harmonizing traditional systems like Ayurveda with the modern allopathic system for enhancing the efficacy of treatments.

"As a practising science, the system of Ayurveda needs to be strengthened through research. The ancient wisdom in this traditional system of medicine is still not exhaustively explored," he said. Observing that ancient system of medicine using herbs and plants exists all over the globe, the Vice President said there should be a regular exchange of information between countries to further strengthen healing protocols based on natural remedies.

Referring to the evolving technologies of Molecular Biology and DNA profiling, Naidu observed that exploration of new knowledge must happen constantly, especially in fields such as Ayurveda. (ANI)

