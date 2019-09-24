India facing challenge from 'non-state', 'state-sponsored' terrorism, resolved to prevent their acts: Rajnath Singh

Stating that India is facing significant challenges from 'non-state', as well as 'state-sponsored' terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reiterated governments a firm resolve to not let such forces conduct any incident on Indian territory. "Our country is facing significant challenges from 'non-state', as well as 'state-sponsored' terrorism. The attack of 26/11 happened through sea route only. It is the strong resolve of this government that we will not let such incidents to happen on our territory. It calls for a 24x7 vigil, coordination and proactive approach in the maritime domain", he said at the Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard here.

"The government is committed to go to the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building. The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea," Singh added. The Defence Minister said that Indian Coast Guard is playing a pivotal role in building this synergy and cohesion of efforts between all stakeholders responsible for ensuring safety and security in Indian Maritime zones.

"The vibrant service has also been at the forefront in evolving regional co-operation and is steadily working with international maritime agencies for lasting maritime peace in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Coast Guard, over the years, has become a maritime force to reckon with and is responding to a multitude of challenges in the maritime sphere with professionalism and pride," he said. During the ceremony, Singh also congratulated the awardees and asserted that these recognitions will motivate them to go the extra mile while discharging the mandate of maritime force. (ANI)

