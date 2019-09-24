Tomar launches two agriculture-related mobile apps

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched two agriculture-related mobile apps that will enable farmers to have easy access to agricultural equipment at their doorstep. Launching the mobile Apps - 'CHC Farm Machinery' and `Krishi Kisan App for Geo Tagging'- the minister urged farmers to utilise the services for improving cultivation methods and ensure higher agricultural productivity.

According to an official release, the minister said through CHC Farm Machinery App, farmers can select and order the required machinery at rates feasible for them from custom hiring centres located in the radius of 50 km. He said till date, more than 40,000 custom hiring service centres have registered on the mobile app for renting over 1,20,000 agricultural machinery and equipment.

The release said the multi-lingual app is already available to service providers for registration. "Through this app, farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, will have easy access to high value and technical agricultural equipment which will facilitate optimum use of all types of inputs using these farming machines," it said.

Tomar said Krishi Kisan App will provide farmers with information about the demonstration of high-yielding crops and seeds in their nearby areas. Any farmer with high-quality crops can utilise the platform to demonstrate best cultivation practices to other farmers, he added.

The App will also help in geo-tagging and geo-fencing of crop and give weather forecast message to farmers. The release said custom hiring centres/farm machinery banks and hi-tech hubs have been established under various schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to provide agricultural machinery on rental basis to farmers, especially small and marginal farmers who cannot afford high-value machinery and equipment. (ANI)

