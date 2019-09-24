NCW organising workshop for police officials dealing with cybercrime against women

The National Commission for Women will organise a workshop for senior police officials from 23 states dealing with cybercrime amid an increase in such cases targeted at women. The NCW, in a statement, said around 63 police officials from across the country will attend the event.

Teams from Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur among other states will attend the workshop, the NCW said. "There has been an increase in the number of complaints received by the commission with respect to cybercrime against women. Therefore, the commission deliberated on organising a dedicated programme on gender sensitization of police officers dealing with cyber crime," the NCW said.

