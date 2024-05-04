Left Menu

Ukraine central bank introduces largest wartime currency liberalization measures

Updated: 04-05-2024 00:30 IST
Ukraine's central bank on Friday introduced its largest wartime currency liberalization measures to take effect on May 4.

Under the new regulations, posted on social media, currency restrictions are to be lifted on imports of goods and services, restrictions on repayments of newly contracted external loans are eased and restrictions on transferring foreign currency from representative offices to parent companies are eased.

