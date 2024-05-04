Ukraine central bank introduces largest wartime currency liberalization measures

Ukraine's central bank on Friday introduced its largest wartime currency liberalization measures to take effect on May 4.

Under the new regulations, posted on social media, currency restrictions are to be lifted on imports of goods and services, restrictions on repayments of newly contracted external loans are eased and restrictions on transferring foreign currency from representative offices to parent companies are eased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)