Jadav Payeng,forest man of India,meets TL forest officials

Jadav Payeng, known as the 'Forest Man of India on Tuesday stressed the need for all citizens to try to conserve the environment and biodiversity. Payeng, who met officials of the Telangana forest department here, said the need of the hour was conserving existing forests and promoting new forests, a state government release said.

He also called for increasing awareness among children on the need for conservation of the nature and environment, it said. Jadav Payeng, who began planting trees in 1979 and developed forests in about 550 hectares (on the island of Majuli near Jorhat in Assam), shared his experiences with the officials, the release added..

