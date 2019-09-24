Man arrested for supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi NCR

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi NCR, police said. Based on a tip-off that Irshad Khan (34) would be coming to Ghazipur to deliver a huge cache of arms, police laid a trap and arrested the accused after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

One carbine, 40 semiautomatic pistols and 20 magazines were recovered from Khan's car, he said. During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Ghaizabad, said he has been supplying arms to the criminals of Delhi NCR for the past one year.

Khan told police that he used to procure illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh and had sold more than 100 pistols till now, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)