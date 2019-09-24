Ram Gopal Yadav demands ECI to transfer DM, SP for filing numerous cases against Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately transfer the Rampur's District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) for registering numerous cases against Azam Khan and his acquaintances. "I had come here (EC) with the demand for immediate transfer of Rampur's DM and SP. The Manner in which cases are being registered against Azam Khan, his family, associates and friends, it never happened before in India, not even in cases of Veerappan and other dacoits," Yadav told ANI after visiting the ECI.

He continued, "86 cases have been registered so far. Never was any case registered earlier when other parties were in power. He was not declared a criminal then but now has been declared as one. If these two (Rampur DM and SP) continue then there fair election process would not be able to take place. Our supporters will not be allowed to cast their votes." Yadav lectured out that the main principle of a successful democracy is when the ruling party has the patience to tolerate the opposition.

"If the ruling party is unable to tolerate the opposition and it tries to remove the opposition party then it's not democracy it becomes a system," Yadav said. Recently, an FIR was registered against Khan's which also includes the name of his late mother as accused in a case related to the government land.

Over 80 cases are registered against Khan, his two sons, and his wife for allegedly encroaching upon the government land and illegally occupying private land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)