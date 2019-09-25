Man thrashed by mob, later arrested for harassing woman in UP: Police

A man was thrashed by a mob and handed over to police for allegedly harassing a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday. The incident happened in Khatoli town of the district on Tuesday evening.

The man has been arrested after a case registered against him, Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Tyagi said. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area after the incident as the man and the woman are from different communities, he said.

