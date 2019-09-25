International Development News
Development News Edition
Man thrashed by mob, later arrested for harassing woman in UP: Police

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 25-09-2019 09:52 IST
A man was thrashed by a mob and handed over to police for allegedly harassing a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday. The incident happened in Khatoli town of the district on Tuesday evening.

The man has been arrested after a case registered against him, Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Tyagi said. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area after the incident as the man and the woman are from different communities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
