Man arrested, two juveniles apprehended in connection with burglaries at Dwarka shops

A man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in connection with burglaries at four shops in Dwarka, police said on Wednesday. The accused -- Saddam was arrested while the two juveniles aged 16 and 17 were apprehended from Dwarka area, police said, adding raids are being conducted to trace the fourth accused involved in the burglaries.

According to police, the incidents took place on the intervening night of September 23 and 24. The accused broke open the shutters of the four shops located in sector-10 market area of Dwarka and ransacked the premises. In the CCTV footage, Saddam, resident of Begusarai (Bihar) and other accused were seen breaking the shutters of the shops, a police official said.

Five stolen laptops, a projector, DVR and one LCD was recovered from them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)