Man held for creating fake FB account of woman, defaming her

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of a woman, who had rejected his marriage proposal, and defaming her on the popular networking site, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Akshay Daifode, was nabbed from suburban Vakola, on Sunday last, said officials of the local police station.

After creating the woman's fake account on Facebook, he labelled her as a "sex worker" and posted objectionable comments about her, they said. According to them, Daifode, a resident of Andheri, and the victim, who stays in the Kalina area of Santacruz, knew each other.

A few months ago, Daifode expressed his wish to marry the woman, who is in her mid-20s, but she turned down his proposal, they said. Angry over rejection of his marriage proposal, the accused decided to take revenge and created the woman's fake account, where he posted her mobile phone number and some objectionable content, the officials said.

He also sent friend requests to all the victim's friends on the social media platform, they said. "Soon, she started receiving calls from random phone numbers and the harassment pushed her into depression. Later, she lodged a police complaint, said a police officer.

After tracking down the IP address of the fake account, the police managed to nab Daifode, who has been booked under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 500 (defamation) and section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), they said. PTI ZA RSY RSY.

