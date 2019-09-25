Use technology for crime investigation: Odisha DGP to officers

Odisha Director General of Police B K Sharma Wednesday said adopting scientific and technical methods of investigation is the need of the hour. The DGP said this while inaugurating the 67th edition of Odisha Police Duty Meet, 2019 at Cuttack.

"The traditional method of investigation has become obsolete and outdated in the present day context. The scientific and technical methods of investigation are the need of the hour," Sharma said. Sharma said the conviction rate can be improved by adopting scientific ways in all aspects of investigation.

Achieving success in the state police duty meet is not enough, he said, and asked police officers to make a mark in the All India Police Duty Meet and bring laurels for Odisha Police. Sharma said the police duty meet is an occasion in which the participants get an opportunity to display their professional talent and skills.

Noting that crime investigation is an important work of police, Sharma said the police officers need to undertake probes with the help of technology. As many as 212 competitors, including 45 inspectors, 52 sub-inspectors, 49 assistant sub-inspectors and 66 constables from 37 police districts and establishments are participating in the three-day mega annual event, the Additional DG of the state crime branch, Santosh Kumar Upadhayay, said.

Besides, 22 police dogs will also display their skills during the event, he said. The three-day duty meet will witness competitions in various policing subjects such as observation and police portrait, scientific aid to investigation, medico legal test, finger print identification, photography, DNA finger printing, technical surveillance, cyber crimes, laws & rules and computer awareness Test.

The successful policemen will be selected to participate in the All India Police Duty Meet, Upadhayay said. PTI AAM SBN SBN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)