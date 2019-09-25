Pvt bus operators on strike in Jalgaon to protest bad roads

Private bus operators in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have gone on a four-day strike to protest the poor condition of roads on the Jalgaon- Aurangabad-Pune route. The strike started late Tuesday night and will end on September 27, said the Jalgaon District Bus Owners Association.

Members of the association operate around 80 buses on this route. Mukesh Bedmutha, president of the association, said, "Our drivers find it difficult to drive because of the large potholes that damage our buses." "If the government fails to take notice of this strike and repair the roads, we will stop paying taxes," he said.

Pramod Zambre, secretary of the association, claimed that it takes 12 hours instead of the usual eight to nine hours to reach Pune, thanks to craters on the road..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)