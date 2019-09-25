International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Speeding truck runs over labourers in UP's Kaushambi, 2 killed

PTI Kaushambi
Updated: 25-09-2019 19:11 IST
Speeding truck runs over labourers in UP's Kaushambi, 2 killed

Two labourers were killed and as many were injured when they were run over by a speeding truck in Mooratganj area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on the national highway-2 when the victims were removing building material from a construction site by the roadside under Kokhraj police station area.

The truck driver, who was arrested, apparently dozed off and the vehicle ran over the labourers, a police officer said. The two injured were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Goswami (32) and Munnilal (30), the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019