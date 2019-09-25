Speeding truck runs over labourers in UP's Kaushambi, 2 killed

Two labourers were killed and as many were injured when they were run over by a speeding truck in Mooratganj area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on the national highway-2 when the victims were removing building material from a construction site by the roadside under Kokhraj police station area.

The truck driver, who was arrested, apparently dozed off and the vehicle ran over the labourers, a police officer said. The two injured were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Goswami (32) and Munnilal (30), the officer added.

