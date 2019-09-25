J-K top officials brief MHA Additional Secretary about Kashmir situation

By Amit Kumar Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Wednesday held an hour-long meeting with Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Gyanesh Kumar and briefed him about the current situation of Kashmir.

MHA sources told ANI that Chief Secretary J-K and Principal Secretary both briefed the Additional secretary about the current situation of Kashmir and told him about how situation moving towards complete normalcy in the Valley. They apprised Kumar about the steps taken by Kashmir Administration to restore normalcy in the Valley and said that the most areas of Kashmir were peaceful and not a single incident was reported anywhere, sources said.

On Tuesday, Subramanyam met home Secretary A K Bhalla and briefed him about the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

