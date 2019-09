Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, said Prashant Ranpise, the chief of fire Brigade.

Fire Brigade personnel are helping the people stranded in flooded areas, he said.

