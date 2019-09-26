Shootout at Noida Filmcity, 2 robbers arrested

Two inter-state robbers were held after an exchange of gun fire with police in the Filmcity here on Thursday, police said. The shootout took place around 5 am near the Electrical Board office in Sector 16 while the duo, identified as Phool Singh and Chandan, was being chased by policemen, an official said.

"The accused, who were on a motorcycle, were intercepted at Atta by the local police. Instead of stopping for inquiry, they turned around and sped away, raising suspicion. They were chased down by policemen on patrolling duty but the duo opened fire at them," a police spokesperson said. "One of them got hit by a bullet from police, which had opened retaliatory firing. The other was arrested as their motorcycle skidded and they fell down," he added.

Phool Singh alias Phool Gurjar suffered injury and was taken to a hospital while his accomplice Chandan was arrested and taken to Sector 20 police station, the official said. Two illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from the duo and their motorcycle, which was stolen by them from Delhi, also impounded, police said.

During probe, it was found that Phool Singh, a native of Badalpur, already had 17 criminal cases registered against him in Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi, they said. Chandan, a native of Bihar but currently living in Noida, had five such cases against him, police added.

Located in the heart of Noida, the Filmcity in Sector 16 houses multiple studios, corporate offices and media organisations, including print, TV and digital.

