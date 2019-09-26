CBI records statements of two K'tka senior IPS officers in IMA

The CBI has recorded statements of two senior IPS officers of Karnataka in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case, officials said on Thursday. The agency had called Inspector General Hemant Nimbalkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police-ranked Ajay Hilori for questioning recently, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently taken over the investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities which allegedly duped over a lakh of people, mostly Muslims, promising higher returns using "Islamic ways" of investment. The CBI has booked the company and alleged mastermind and managing director Mansoor Khan, besides 24 other individuals and four sister concerns of the IMA.

The scam came to light in June when Khan fled the country leaving an audio clip accusing the involvement of politicians, officers in the state and Central government. The then coalition government led by K D Kumaraswamy formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Later, Khan was arrested in Delhi when he returned from Dubai. When the BJP government came to power, it handed over the case to the CBI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)