Rains in parts of Himachal bring mercury down

Light to moderate rains occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening, bringing the maximum temperature down by 2-3 notches, the meteorological department has said. Jatton Barrage in Sirmaur district received the highest 102 mm rain since 5.30 pm Wednesday to 5:30 pm Thursday, followed by Pachhad (63 mm), Sangrah (32 mm), Renuka Jee (25 mm), Nahan (22 mm), Dharamshala (24 mm), Rampur (18 mm), Kangra (12 mm), Mashobra (4 mm), Mandi (3 mm), Kandaghat and Kufri (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The maximum temperatures in the state dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius during last 24 hours, he added. Una was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Keylong at 9.9 degrees Celsius, he added.

The MeT office has issued yellow warning for heavy rains in the state on Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)