Three including woman arrested for killing man after robbing him

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a man after robbing him of his valuables in the Rohini area, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Monu Yadav (34), Ajay (32) and Payal, they said.

Monu and Ajay had hatched a plan to rob people after approaching them offering sexual favours. Payal would act as a sex worker and and take the target to a secluded place. Later Monu and Ajay accosted the victim and robbed him of his valuables, police said. On Monday, the body of a man, aged around 25 to 30 years, was found dumped in the bushes near a metro pillar in the Prashant Vihar area, police said.

Two days later, the man was identified as Deepak. He had a tatoo mark written as "DEEPAK" on his right arm. There were injuries on his head and other body parts, a police official said. His phone and purse were found to be missing, he said.

During investigation, one of the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage, the official said. Subsequently, Monu and his associate Payal were apprehended from a park near the Fire Brigade Station, Prashant Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

During interrogation, the two disclosed that they, along with their accomplice, killed Deepak to take his valuables, the officer said. Later, Ajay was also arrested and the robbed articles of the victim were recovered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)