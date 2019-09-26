2 held for supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi, other states

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and other states, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Jitender alias Jeetu (25), a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, and Raj Bahadur (30), a resident of Agra, they said.

Jitender, along with an associate, was arrested on September 23 from Ghazipur Road, where he was supposed to deliver illicit arms to a customer. "During interrogation, Jitender revealed that in 2013, he started procuring weapons from Lili, a resident of Gormi, Bhind (MP), Prahlad, a resident of Bakshipura, Bhind (MP) and sold them in the nearby area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

"Soon he expanded his illicit business and started procuring weapons from Khargone and Sendhwa (MP). He started selling weapons to different people in Bhind, Etawah, Gwalior and Dholpur (Rajasthan)," Kushwaha said. The accused used to receive pistols at a rate of Rs 8-12,000 per piece depending upon the quality of the weapon and sell it in NCR at Rs 25-30,000 per piece, the officer said.

Twenty-six country-made pistols along with 26 extra magazines, which were concealed under thick layer of boxes, were recovered from their possession, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)