4 arrested for robbing dairy worker of Rs 3.9 lakh in south Delhi

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a dairy worker of Rs 3.9 lakh at gunpoint in south Delhi, police said. The accused were identified as Satya Pal (28), Om Prakash (22), Nishant (19) and Arjun Kumar (21).

The victim, who works at a dairy, along with his associate Arjun, were on their way to deposit cash at a bank on Monday afternoon when the gang targeted them near Deoli. The gang members escaped with Rs 3,90,000 in cash at gunpoint, the police said.

After initial suspicion about the route taken by the complainants, one of them -- Arjun -- was interrogated. He told the police that he, along with Nishant, a former employee of the dairy, hatched a conspiracy to loot the money and executed their plan with the help of Om Prakash, Satyapal and others, a senior police officer said. Subsequently, seven teams were sent to different areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused.

Rs 2.5 lakh robbed cash and three pistols along with seven cartridges were recovered from them, the police said.

