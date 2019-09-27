MP: Family of 4 found dead in hotel room in Indore

Bodies of four members of a family were found in the guest room of a water park situated in Khudel village here, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Saxena (45), Priti Saxena (42), Aaditya (14) and Ananya (14).

According to the police, the family was poisoned and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. Rajesh Dabur, Sub-Inspector told reporters, "Bodies of parents and two children have been found. Prima facie it appears to be suicide, further investigation underway"

The bodies were found by the employees of the hotel on Thursday when they looked inside the room after the family did not come out of their room the entire day. The family had checked into the hotel on Wednesday. Police said that poison was also found inside the hotel room.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. (ANI)

