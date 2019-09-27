International Development News
Around 200 houses submerged in water after drain wall collapsed in Hyderabad

Around 200 houses have submerged in water after a part of drain wall collapsed in the MS Makta area, following a torrential rainfall that lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 27-09-2019 10:07 IST
People moving their vehicle from the waterlogged parking lot of some area in Hyderabad after heavy rains lashed the area on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The heavy rains also resulted in water logging in different parts of the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force has been deployed in many areas to clear stagnant water from the roads and residences.

The heavy rains also resulted in water logging in different parts of the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force has been deployed in many areas to clear stagnant water from the roads and residences.

The City Mayor has also visited the MS Makta area and is monitoring the rescue operation. In another incident of wall collapse which was reported in an old city of Hyderabad, a school's wall collapsed on two cars parked near it. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
