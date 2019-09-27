Around 200 houses submerged in water after drain wall collapsed in Hyderabad

Around 200 houses have submerged in water after a part of drain wall collapsed in the MS Makta area, following a torrential rainfall that lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

The heavy rains also resulted in water logging in different parts of the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force has been deployed in many areas to clear stagnant water from the roads and residences.

The City Mayor has also visited the MS Makta area and is monitoring the rescue operation. In another incident of wall collapse which was reported in an old city of Hyderabad, a school's wall collapsed on two cars parked near it. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

