Cochin International Airport wins international award for passenger satisfaction

Airport Council International (ACI) has recognised Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) as the best airport in terms of services it offered to passengers. CIAL was ranked amongst the best airports in the 5-15 million category in the Asia Pacific region for the year 2018 based on annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey conducted by the ACI.

The award was presented to the authorities of Cochin International Airport at the second Annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit held at Bali, Indonesia. "The Airport Service Quality Awards celebrate the achievements of airports in delivering the best customer experience and they represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world," ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said.

"There was no other airport from India in the 5-15 million category in the Best Airport by Size and Region category. However, AAI airport Indore figures in the best airport in 2-5 mn category," read a press release by ACI. ACI ASQ survey is world-renowned and established airport service quality benchmarking programme measuring passengers' satisfaction and is designed for airports to understand the importance of monitoring and improving passenger service. (ANI)

