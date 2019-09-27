Centre sends first IPS officer of AGMUT cadre to J-K

By Ankur Sharma For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, Centre on Friday approved the appointment Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for appointment of Sagar Singh Kalsi, IPS (AGMUT:2010) in Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir on loan basis for a period of one year from date assumption of charge of post" said Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary, on behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs in a September 27, 2019 dated letter to Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. "It is, therefore, requested that Sagar Singh Kalsi may be relieved immediately to enable him to take up in new Assignment in ACB, Jammu and Kashmir," the letter.

Kalsi is the first AGMUT officer after the merger of Jammu and Kashmir cadre into UT cadre. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir cadre officers used to work for the state only and couldn't have been transferred outside the state except for central deputation. Similarly, the government could not have transferred UT cadre officers to Jammu and Kashmir.

AGMUT division deals with all legislative and constitutional matters relating to Union territories, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It also functions as the cadre controlling authority of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMU) cadre of Indian Administrative Service (IAS)/Indian Police Service (IPS) as also Delhi-Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service (DANICS)/Delhi-Andaman and Nicobar Island Police Service (DANIPS). Besides, it is responsible for overseeing the crime and law and order situation in UTs.

The Centre on August 5 had announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. It also announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

