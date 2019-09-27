International Development News
Uttarakhand wins 'Best Film Promotion Friendly State' on World Tourism Day

In the National Tourism Award 2017-18 held at Vigyan Bhawan, Uttarakhand won the 'Best Film Promotion Friendly State' award won the World Tourism Day here on Friday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:43 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu awarding Uttarakhand's tourism minister Satpal Maharaj at the Vigyan Bhawan on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

In the National Tourism Award 2017-18 held at Vigyan Bhawan, Uttarakhand won the 'Best Film Promotion Friendly State' award won the World Tourism Day here on Friday. Uttarakhand's tourism minister Satpal Maharaj received the award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, VP Naidu urged all stakeholders of the tourism industry to be mindful of their ecological footprint and called for more responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Seventy-six awards under various categories were presented in the presence of 82 international delegates.

The Ministry of Tourism every year presents National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry to recognise the achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
