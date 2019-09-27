Man kills brother in west Delhi for objecting to his argument with mother

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area after the latter objected to his argument with his mother, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Anand Tiwari, worked at a local gutka manufacturing company at Rama Road while his brother Amit is presently unemployed and used to do odd jobs, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night near Basaidarapur, Moti Nagar, police said. On reaching the spot, it was learnt that Amit allegedly killed his brother, a senior police official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Amit was a regular drinker and had consistent fights with his family, including his mother Shanti Devi and younger brother, the official said, adding that he is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of incident.

On the statement of the mother, a case of murder was registered, police said. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, who is absconding since the incident, they added.

